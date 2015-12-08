Trending: Elf on the Shelf is wanted by police

The Elf of the Shelf is back and he has been causing mischief in homes all across the country this season.

There's a little post over on the blog sharing our first week with Buddy #elfontheshelf https://t.co/6VB0nUpubn pic.twitter.com/jtLSRsvPF8 — Kerri-Ann (@kahargreaves) December 8, 2015

Now one police department in Massachusetts has had enough, releasing a "Wanted Person" notice about the Elf on the Shelf. The police called Elf on the Shelf a "specialist in covert surveillance" and asks all civilians to use caution and not approach.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.