GoFundMe set for Medina family after father of 3 killed in crash

A Medina man and father of three was killed Sunday in a crash on Interstate 71. The two- vehicle crash happened near I-80 in Strongsville.

Now the family of Guy Pavlas has set-up a GoFundMe to help support his wife and kids as they grieve.

Pavlas, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Family members say the funds being raised will be used to help in everything involved with the situation financially, and hopefully lightening the load on his wife and children.

This is an effort to lighten that burden and assist this family through such a tragic time. Family alone cannot provide what is required to properly honor Guy and his legacy. With this event striking so suddenly, his wife and children are now left to mourn their loss and balance the financial aspect all at once.

Pavals had been married to his high school sweetheart for 17 years when he was killed. They have two teenage boys and a 10-month-old daughter.

