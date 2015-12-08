Little girl loses family in arson, asks only for cards this Christmas

Little Sa'fyre Terry, 5, lost her entire family in a suspected arson two years ago in Schenectady, NY. The fatal arson fire that murdered her father David Terry 32, her sister Layah 3, and her brothers Micheal 2, Donavan 11 months, left Sa'fyre with burns on 75 percent of her body.

Her aunt said Safyre lost her right hand three months after the fire and lost her left foot earlier this year. She uses a prosthetic to walk and has additional surgeries scheduled.

Despite all the hardship Sa'fyre only wants one thing for Christmas this year, enough cards to fill her card tree.

I wonder how many of my friends would take the time to write and send Safyre a Merry Christmas card that she can hang on her card tree.... Safyre

P.O. Box 6126

Schenectady NY 12306

Sa'fyre's family friends have also set-up a YouCaring page to help with her medical bills. To donate to Sa'fyre click here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.