Akron Police believe suspect in robberies connected to homicide

Family and friends gathered Tuesday night to honor and remember a 21-year-old man gunned down in his family's pizza restaurant.

Funeral services were held at the Marco Sommerville Funeral Home in Akron on Wednesday morning, two days after 21-year-old Zakereia Husein was shot and killed during a robbery.

Police say Zakareia Husein was working at New York Style Pizza in the 300 block of E. Glenwood Ave. shortly before 11 p.m. when he was robbed and shot.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Zak Husein's killer. (Source: Family)

Surveillance video captured one of the robberies at an Akron Family Dollar store. (Source: Akron Police)

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of two suspects police believe were involved in two recent robberies and a homicide in Akron.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, 21-year-old Zakereia Husein was working at New York Style Pizza on East Glenwood Avenue when he was robbed and shot. Employees told police the suspect came in through the front doors armed with a handgun. The suspect approached the front counter, pointed the gun at Husein and demanded money from the register. After Husein handed the suspect an unknown amount of money, the suspect fired a shot, hitting him in the upper torso. The suspect then fled the scene.

Husein was transported to Akron City Hospital, where he later died.

The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a black mask covering his face, a black, hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white shoes.

Detectives are also investigating two separate robberies that occurred Saturday night at two Family Dollar stores.

The first robbery occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at the store located at 1156 East Tallmadge Avenue. Police say two men entered the store armed with handguns and demanded employees behind the checkout counter open the registers. The suspects took the money from the registers. One suspect pistol whipped a 63-year-old employee, before fleeing the store.

The victim was treated on scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

The second robbery occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar located at 1750 South Main Street. Police say two men entered the store armed with handguns and demanded money from the registers. The suspects again took money from the registers. One suspect pistol whipped one of the employees. While the suspect was pistol whipping one of the employees, a shot was fired, but no one was struck by the stray bullet. The suspects then fled the scene.

The clerk was treated on scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

The suspects are described as two black males, between 16 and 25 years old, wearing all black clothing and ski masks.

Police believe the suspect involved in the homicide at the pizza shop appears to be one of the two suspects involved in the Family Dollar store robberies. They say one suspect may be a woman.

The family says a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that will lead to the capture and conviction of Husein's killer. Anyone with more information is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490; U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4WANTED; or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330–434–COPS. You can also text "TIPSCO" with your tips to CRIMES. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

