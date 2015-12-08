Suspected sapphire thief caught on camera at CLE Museum

Cleveland Museum of Natural History staff is currently working with the Cleveland Police Department and the University Circle Police Department on an investigation into a potential security breach on the premises.

Anyone who recognizes this man can call University Circle Police at (216) 791-1234. (Source: University Circle Police)

The University Circle Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest after jewels were taken from the mineral collection of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History last week.

Officers were called to the museum on Thursday, Dec. 3.

According to the police report, someone shattered a show case window in the Jeptha Homer Wade II (Gems & Jewels) section of the museum and took several sapphires.

Museum officials say the seven stolen gems are more than 100 years old and worth more than $1,000 apiece.

Police also found a strand of hair in the display.

Police say the suspect may be driving a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler with a light-colored top and spare tire mounted on the back.

Anyone with more information on the man pictured or regarding the missing property can contact University Circle Police at 216-791-1234 .

