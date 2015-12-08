Search warrant leads detectives to drugs, stolen weapon, cash

Cuyahoga Falls Police say their narcotics unit, with assistance from their SWAT team, executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Clyde Ave. (Source: Google Maps)

A Cuyahoga Falls man is facing charges after a search warrant led detectives to various drugs, a stolen weapon and thousands of dollars in cash.

On Thursday around 9 a.m., Cuyahoga Falls Police say their narcotics unit, with assistance from their SWAT team, executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Clyde Ave. During the search, detectives found various types of narcotics, including heroin, fentanyl and suspected MDMA, plus $3,511 in cash. Officials also found a handgun that was reported stolen out of Canton.

Rodrick Andre Byrd Jr., 28, of Cuyahoga Falls, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs. Police say additional charges are expected.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.