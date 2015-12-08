Cleveland's Muslim community reacts to Trump's remarks

Donald Trump is kicking up controversy again. This time the republican presidential candidate says he wants to ban all Muslims from coming into the United States.

Many Muslim Americans are concerned that his recent remarks are only adding fuel to growing misconceptions of Islam.

There's mixed reaction in northeast Ohio.

"I don't think he's got his right mind doing that but I still don't think he hasn't really hit it over the line," said one man.

"I mean, he's just trying to exploit people's views or whatever little information they might have. He's just trying to exploit that and make it to his gain and make it even worse than it could possibly be out there," said another man.

Isam Zaiem agrees. He leads the Cleveland chapter of CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, and says Trump should be ashamed.

"We need to go beyond the stereotypes, we need to go beyond the misconceptions," Zaiem said.

CAIR is a civil rights organization that works to educate the general public on what Islam is all about.

Zaiem says members have discussed ways to get the message out in this political climate. He says Muslims all over this country are scared, especially after

terrorist attacks.

"The first thing that comes to mind besides my heart d ropping is 'Oh God, please don't make him Muslim' because I know how the general population will react," Zaiem said.

He fears Trump has not said everything yet, but he hopes Americans will use their voices.

"Don't judge the book by its cover. You are being really mislead by a lot of Islamophobia, who their main reason is to create a wedge between Muslims and United States of America and also to create this hatred," he said.

