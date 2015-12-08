Suspect in shooting of CLE Metroparks ranger has been identified

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Female ranger and partner were bringing a suspect in for booking. (Source: WOIO)

The man accused of shooting a Cleveland Metroparks ranger before being shot himself, has been identified as 33-year-old Derek Stokes of Parma.

Metroparks Rangers say Stokes was riding in the back of a cruiser when he shot the 27-year-old ranger who arrested him on felony drug charges, hitting her in her vest.

The ranger was taking Stokes to the Justice Center to be booked and housed at the Central Prison Unit on Ontario Street.

A second Metroparks vehicle was following them and returned fire after hearing shots as they pulled into the police garage.

Both rangers and Stokes were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. The rangers did not suffer any life threatening injuries. Stokes later died.

The rangers have not yet been identified.

During a Wednesday news conference authorities confirmed that the rangers followed proper procedure, patted the suspect down and handcuffed him behind his back. It is unclear how and where he got the gun to shoot the ranger.

The Cleveland Division of Police Use of Deadly Force Investigation Team is now handling the investigation.

"Cleveland Metroparks Rangers are certified by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies and are the law enforcement branch of Cleveland Metroparks and are certified and sworn police officers in the state of Ohio. Their training exceeds the required annual continuing professional training required by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission," stated Metroparks Chief of Rangers Daniel J. Veloski.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.