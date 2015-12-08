Family, friends remember UA student killed in robbery

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of two suspects police believe were involved in two recent robberies and a homicide in Akron.

Funeral services were held at the Marco Sommerville Funeral Home in Akron on Wednesday morning, two days after 21-year-old Zakereia Husein was shot and killed during a robbery.

Police say Zakareia Husein was working at New York Style Pizza in the 300 block of E. Glenwood Ave. shortly before 11 p.m. when he was robbed and shot.

Reward up to $50,000 for suspect in Akron pizza shop employee murder

Family and friends gathered Tuesday night to honor and remember a 21-year-old man gunned down in his family's pizza restaurant.

Zakereia Husein was a student at the University of Akron studying international business.

He graduated from Springfield High School, where he was remembered in several different ways.

Just before the varsity boy's basketball game at the high school, the district honored Husein with a moment of silence.

Members of the band wore black to honor his memory.

Husein was killed at New York Style Pizza in Akron by two people trying to rob the restaurant late Monday night.

His brother told our Scott Taylor he was too emotional to look into the camera and talk about Zak as he held his brother's car keys in his hands.

"None of us are perfect but if you want to find someone close, that's the guy. That's the kid," said Ammar Husein.

Zak loved music, cars and was devoted to his family and friends and prayer.

"Yesterday I saw him wash up and prepare himself for prayer before it was time to pray. He set up his mat. Waiting to pray. When was the last time you waited to go to church or a Muslim waited to go to Mosque so they could say thank you to their maker," Ammar said.

