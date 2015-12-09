$8,700 gets one 'Christmas Story' fan a night to remember

The weeklong bidding war on ebay has ended with winner shelling out $8,700 to spend Christmas in the Christmas Story house.

Spend Christmas in A Christmas Story House Charity Auction

The auction began November 30 and wrapped up last night.

The winning bidder will spend two days and two nights with up to three guests in the beloved holiday house starting on Christmas Eve.

The highest bid was just under $9,000.

The Christmas Story House and Museum is located at 3159 West 11th St. in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood. It's been open since 2006.

