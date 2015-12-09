Memorial grows for murdered pizza shop employee, suspects still wanted

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of two suspects police believe were involved in two recent robberies and a homicide in Akron.

Family and friends gathered Tuesday night to honor and remember a 21-year-old man gunned down in his family's pizza restaurant.

Police say Zakareia Husein was working at New York Style Pizza in the 300 block of E. Glenwood Ave. shortly before 11 p.m. when he was robbed and shot.

Beata Mariola has lived in the neighborhood for almost 40 years and says she's scared. (Source: WOIO)

Funeral services were held at the Marco Sommerville Funeral Home in Akron on Wednesday morning, two days after 21-year-old Zakereia Husein was shot and killed during a robbery.

The robbery turned homicide happened at his family's store, New York Style Pizza, which has remained closed since the tragedy.

Akron Police are looking for the male or female suspect captured on surveillance video. Armed with a gun, the suspect demanded money and after Husein handed over the cash, the suspect shot him in the upper torso before fleeing. Husein died later at the hospital.

The two suspects responsible are still on the run. Detectives say they are following up on more than a dozen tips.

Many who knew the University of Akron student say he was devoted to his family, friends and prayer.

"None of us are perfect, but if you want to find someone close, that's the guy. That's the kid," said Husein's brother, Ammar. "Yesterday I saw him wash up and prepare himself for prayer before it was time to pray. He set up his mat, waiting to pray. When was the last time you waited to go to church or a Muslim waited to go to Mosque so they could say 'thank you' to their maker?"

Beata Mariola lives across the street from the pizza shop and says she knew something was wrong when she saw all the police.

"When I see the yellow tape, that's when my heart stopped, because I know something really bad happened over there," she said.

Since Husein's murder, Mariola says people have been coming and going, leaving flowers, cards and candles for the family. The longtime resident has lived in the neighborhood for almost 40 years and says she's scared.

"I don't feel safe. And I have to say, we stay with locked door night and day. We lock the door night and day. I feel scared," she said.

Mariola says she is thinking of Husein and his family.

"I wish for his family to survive in peace. And I hope nothing ever happens to them again. And I hope God opens his arms," she said.

A $50,000 reward is now being offered for the capture and conviction of Husein's killer. Call Akron Police at (330) 375-2490 or the Summit County Crime Stoppers at (330) 434-2677. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

