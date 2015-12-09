Accused baby killer pleads not guilty at arraignment, bond continued

Davon Holmes arrested last month and charged in Aavielle's murder. (Source: Cleveland Police)

Aavielle Wakefield was shot and killed on Oct. 1, 2015.

19-year-old David Holmes pleaded not guilty to murder charges Wednesday morning.

Holmes, along with Lawrence Hilliard, was indicted last week in the death of 5-month-old Aavielle Wakefield.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Task Force arrested Holmes Nov. 27, just three blocks from where Aavielle was killed.

Holmes was indicted on 13 counts, including murder and aggravated murder. He's being held on a $2 million bond.

Hilliard was indicted on a single charge of tampering with evidence. He's free on bond.

Aavielle was shot and killed October 1 while she was in a car with her mother and two other people near East 143rd Street and Spear Avenue in Cleveland. Multiple shots were fired, but Aavielle was the only one hit.

Holmes' bond was continued and he'll be back in court Dec. 14.

