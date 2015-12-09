Officer comforts dying police horse after she was hit by car

The bond between man and their animals is an incredible thing. And one Houston police officer showed just how strong that bond is when he comforted his dying horse in the street.

The horse got spooked while on duty and ran into the street where it was unfortunately hit.

Rescue organization Animal Justice League shared the story to their Facebook page.

Full post:

We've always said we support ALL animals, and know the relationship with those animals & their person is an incredible thing.



Yesterday, here in Houston, a police horse was spooked, bucked the rider & ran into the street where it was unfortunately then hit by a truck. The amazing part of this tragic story is what its rider did while she lay in the street. This is a pic of the officer laying with her while she took her last breath.



We admire the heart & strength of this officer because as you know, when you lose an animal, to be with them during their last breath is a heartbreaking & tough thing to do. Thank you to him for loving his partner & friend until the end. Our hearts go out to him & the HPD family. ?? ? RIP Charlotte.

