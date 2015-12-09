3 indicted in deadly July home invasion

Joshua Freeman, 22, shot and killed during a home invasion in July 2015. (Source: WOIO)

Three people have indicted for a deadly home invasion that happened last summer.

Michael Townsend Jr., 26, Shawn Ladson, 23, and Roscoe Simmons, 34, were indicted on multiple charges including aggravated murder, kidnapping, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

Cleveland police were called to deadly shooting on Wheelock Road on July 20, 2015.

22-year-old Joshua Freeman was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he later died.

Police say Townsend, Ladson and Simmons forced their way into an apartment and tried to rob everyone inside. Freeman was shot before they left.

All three men will arraigned on December 11.

