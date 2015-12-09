Cleveland teen found after failing to show up for work

Dajha A. Wolfe was located Wednesday. According to her mother, Dajha, a senior at Jane Adams, never showed up to her part-time job Tuesday after school and there was no activity on Instagram, which her mother thought was weird.

No word on where Dajha was found.

