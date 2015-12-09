Richmond Heights officer identified in weekend shooting

The man shot and killed by a Richmond Heights Police officer has been identified at Carlumandarlo Zaramo, 46.

Ohio BCI is assisting in the investigation (Source: WOIO)

Officers from Richmond Heights and Highland Heights on scene (Source: WOIO)

Crime scene roped off on Geraldine Avenue near Richmond Road (Source: WOIO)

The Richmond Heights police officer shot by a suicidal suspect has been identified.

Sergeant Mike Gerl was shot after checking on Carlumandarlo Zaramo, 46, at his home in the 4900 block of Geraldine Avenue off Richmond Road.

Richmond Heights Police Chief Gene Rowe said Sgt. Gerl was conducting a welfare check of Zaramo, who was said to be suicidal. Police say Zaramo agreed to be transported for treatment.

Chief Rowe said Zaramo was apparently gathering clothes when he produced a handgun and shot the officer in the right side of his chest.

A second officer then opened fire, killing him.

Sgt. Gerl was taken to Hillcrest Hospital. He's in serious, but stable condition. Sgt. Gerl has been on the police force for 19 years.

Chief Rowe said he was not clear about how Zaramo was threatening to harm himself when the officers arrived.

Zaramo was once an employee with the Cleveland Clinic. Hospital officials tells us he left in 2008 but his information, which remains on the Clinic's website, reads as follows: Carlumandarlo E B Zaramo, Ph.D., M.Sc., FGUKI, CLsp(MB), Observation Medicine, Nephrology, Urology and is a Doctor of Philosophy.

The officer who fired the fatal shot will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Ohio BCI is investigating the incident and will turn all findings over to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

