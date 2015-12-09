Drew Carey is giving up on Browns: I'll buy when they're worth buying

Price Is Right host and Cleveland native, Drew Carey is a well known Cleveland fan, but even he is tired of the 2-10 Cleveland Browns.

You can find Drew Carey and the Price Is Right on Cleveland 19 every weekday at 11:00 A.M. If you're a loyal viewer of the show, you will know that he wears his Cleveland fandom on his sleeve.

"You don't have to support them," Carey told Joe Posnanski of NBC Sports, "You don't have to do it. If somebody owned a sandwich shop in Cleveland, and they were selling (expletive) sandwiches, you don't have to buy the (expletive) sandwiches just because they're from Cleveland. You could buy sandwiches from anywhere. You could buy them from a chain."

"It's stupid. You're doing the same thing with the Browns. That's a business, and they're there to take your money and make a profit. Quit buying it. I'll buy the Browns when they're worth buying it. That's all there is to it. I'm sorry about it. I hope I'm not hurting anybody's feelings. But I'm not a masochist. I'm not buying a bad product just because it's from Cleveland."

Carey shed some light on Cleveland and suggested some ideas of what you can do in Cleveland instead of going to a Browns game, "Go to the orchestra. It’s the best orchestra in the whole wide world, arguably, and it’s right in our city. Take the money you were going to spend on the Browns, take your kids, and go to the (expletive) orchestra. Then you can have pride in your city. That’s the thing to be proud of. Don’t wear your (expletive) Browns shirt like an idiot.”

The Browns are 2-10 following the brutal 37-3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Browns have now lost 15 of their last 17 games.

You can find Joe Posnanski's full interview with Carey HERE.

