Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Year of waste

The City of Cleveland rolled out its automated garbage pickup in 2011, promising to increase efficiency and cut costs over the next four years. So why, after four years, has waste collection overtime soared by more than $600,000 over budget?More >>
Judge Angela Stokes' case, along with the money drain on the city budget, continues. (Source: WOIO)
In June the city paid out $653,901.58. By September that number had swelled to $892,698.50. October's numbers are in and the bill is $950,660.89, well on its way to a million dollars. If you factor in money paid to defend two other judges, who Judge Stokes sued, the bill is over the million dollar mark.
CMSD paid $484,000 to teachers at Max Hayes High School (Source: WOIO)
A seven month investigation by Cleveland 19's Chief Investigator Carl Monday shows the Cleveland Metropolitan School District spent over $1 million to settle teacher scheduling disputes at three area high schools.More >>
It’s been an expensive year for the city of Cleveland. Millions in taxpayers' hard-earned dollars tossed right out the window – and we seem to be the only ones who care. Our investigative team uncovered wasted spending in public transportation, education, the justice system and two Cleveland city departments.
Don’t forget about former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Angela Stokes, who continues to fight to get her law license back after the disciplinary counsel of the Ohio Supreme Court took it away. Her legal bill through October is more than $950,000, which Clevelanders continue to pay.
And finally, we’ve uncovered a "police slow down" in the Cleveland Division of Police. Fewer traffic tickets being written for various reasons, that’s costing the city of Cleveland nearly $2 million. Hard-earned cash thrown right out the window – what a waste.
I’m Dominic Mancuso and, unfortunately, that’s how we see it.