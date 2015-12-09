Gridlock caps media tours of RNC facilities at the Q and Convention Center

It could be a preview of what's to come once the Republican National Convention comes to Cleveland in July 2016.

Wednesday, traffic in downtown Cleveland backed up and became a nightmare due to shuttle buses with police escorts.

The buses carried hundreds of members of the media between Quicken Loans Arena and the Cleveland Convention Center, where journalists got a walk-through of the venues ahead of the RNC.

The convention will be held at The Q, while the media work station is at the Convention Center.

During the actual RNC, members of the media will be shuttled between the locations in the same manner, shutting down East 9th Street.

The 2016 Republican National Convention will be held at the Q from July 18-21.

Nearly 50,000 visitors are expected to come to the Cleveland area for the event, including delegates, alternate delegates, members of the media and other guests.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.