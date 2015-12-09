Manziel: This is a very prestigious situation I'm in

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel spoke to the media for the first time since being named the starter for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Manziel talked about how he feels about being back in the starting role, "I'm very fortunate obviously, after the past couple weeks, I was fortunate to learn a hard lesson, I had to learn it the hard way and I'm lucky to be back in the position I'm in on being the starter again, I'm definitely not taking that lightly that's for sure."

"There's a way to conduct yourself that 31 other guys in the league do each and every week. You have to follow that example and realize this is a very prestigious situation that I'm in being the starting quarterback in the NFL, I have to take pride in that and act accordingly," Manziel said when he was asked what he learned.

Manziel was named the starter during the team's bye week, but was later demoted to third string after a video of him surfaced of him partying in Austin, and then played it off saying the video could be old.

Head coach Mike Pettine said on Wednesday that Manziel has to regain trust "day-to-day".

Manziel is 1-2 as the Browns starter this season.

With a quarter of the season left, these four games could give the Browns coaching staff the information they need on whether or not Manziel could be the future of the franchise or not.

