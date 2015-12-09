Life-sized gingerbread house - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Life-sized gingerbread house

Hotel creates life-sized gingerbread house for the holiday. (Source: The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain/Facebook) Hotel creates life-sized gingerbread house for the holiday. (Source: The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain/Facebook)
MARANA, AZ (WOIO) -

Gingerbread houses can range from the simple to the elaborate, but this one at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.

The gingerbread house stands 18 feet tall and can even seat up to six people for dinner!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly