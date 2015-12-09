Police release person in custody after Little Italy robberies

Cleveland Police are looking for three suspects who they say robbed multiple victims at various locations in Little Italy on Saturday night.

Police search for 3 men after priest, several others robbed in Little Italy

Cleveland Police have arrested one person in connection with the string of robberies in Little Italy.

One arrested for rash of Little Italy robberies

Police say a priest was pistol-whipped in one of several Little Italy robberies (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Police have released the person who was taken into custody Monday after a string of robberies in Little Italy.

Police say no charges were filed and their investigation continues.

The rash of robberies happened Saturday, December 5 just after 8 p.m.

Police say three suspects robbed multiple victims.

The first happened near East 120th Street and Mayfield Road.

That's where a 61-year-old priest told police he was leaving church and heading to his car in the parking lot when he was approached by three men who tried to rob him and pistol-whipped him.

Another man in the parking lot yelled for help. Police say the suspects approached that man and went through his pockets, but he was not assaulted.

The priest suffered minor facial and hand injuries and refused medical attention.

Police say a second call came in for a woman robbed on Coltman Road. She described the same suspects and said they tried to take her purse. Although she resisted, they got away with her wallet. She was not hurt.

Just after, police say a man was robbed of his wallet on Euclid Avenue. He also was unharmed.

Officers are still investigating the incidents and continue to look for suspects, who appear to be black males in their 20s.

According to police, all of the suspects had handguns. One even had a handgun and a rifle.

Anyone who has more information that could help investigators is urged to call police.

