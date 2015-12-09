Mother of 8 rises to new challenge to 'step out of the box'

One northeast Ohio woman is stepping outside of her comfort zone to get "out of the box."

Amanda Alton is rising to a new challenge.

"I hit the ground running from the second I wake up to the second I go to bed. There's not a lot of down time," Amanda said.

About 30 seconds after starting an interview with Cleveland 19's Tiffani Tucker, the chaos began.

"This is normal," Amanda said as she wiped her forehead.

Amanda is a nurse with eight children: three from a previous marriage, three step-children and two more with her husband John. They range in age from 18 months to 19-years-old.

Amanda's blended family is all under one roof several times a month.

Amanda says she loves her role as a wife of a loving supportive husband, a mom, and step-mom, but it can be challenging to find time for herself even with a babysitter who helps out in her Westlake home several hours a week.

So Amanda decided to really step up her game. She is training to enter The NPC Ohio State Championship, specifically the bikini body building portion of the competition.

"I really want to do something to challenge myself that's kind of me and only for me that takes me a part away from all the errands, the twenty loads of laundry a week I do, and the numerous meals I cook," Amanda said.

Her diet will be changing. No sugar, no salt, and no additives. But, Amanda says it's not her new meal plan that has her nervous, it's getting into a bikini.

"That part is terrifying to me," Amanda said.

Amanda will be on an intense weightlifting cardio program six to seven days a week, working out at Titans Gym in Mentor.

Her personal trainer Dave Liberman is preparing Amanda for her for spring competition.

Liberman is a former competitive body builder who has won a number of competitions including NPC Mr. Northeast USA.

"I think life is about setting goals and challenges. The healthier you are and basically the better you are physically, the better mother you can be, the better wife you can be. The better person you can be all around," Liberman said.

Liberman is encouraging, and Amanda knows she will some tough competition with women who have entered in past events.

But this busy mom says for her, it has become more than just competing. It's a chance to "step out of the box" and prove to herself that she can do it.

"Don't live the same year 75 times and call it a life. You have to challenge yourself."

