Crews have tough time battling fire at CLE apartment building

Fires at two abandoned apartment buildings in the 1300 block of East 125th Street in Cleveland are out, and now crews are trying to figure out how the first one started.

Cleveland fire crews were called around 4:10 a.m. Thursday. While there, the blaze spread to a neighboring apartment building.

CFD said no one was inside either structure at the time and they do plan on demolishing them.

Crews did have a tough time putting the fire out, we're told due to low water pressure.

Authorities are investigating. If you have any information, give police or the fire dept. a call.

