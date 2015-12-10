Cleveland Orchestra holiday concerts to accompany popular films

The goal is to attract new audiences to Severance Hall. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Orchestra is trying something new with this year's holiday concert series. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Orchestra is a staple in our city and it's putting on some special holiday performances this season, but it's probably not what you would expect.

Chances are, you've seen the movies Back to the Future and Home Alone -- but not on screen at Severance Hall with a full orchestra accompaniment.

"This is not like a Beethoven symphony that they've been playing their entire careers. It's brand new music for all of us. So it's a great challenge," says associate conductor Brett Mitchell.

The movies and live music are part of a special holiday line up for the orchestra over the next few weeks, which include traditional Christmas concerts, as well.

"It's a lot on our plate, but what a great way to share the holidays with our friends in northeast Ohio," says Mitchell.

The goal is to introduce new friends -- both young and old -- to Severance Hall and the Cleveland Orchestra.

"Maybe a project like Back to the Future, maybe a project like Home Alone is something that will get them in the door and show them what one of the world's great orchestras can do," Mitchell explains.

Tickets are still available and start at $35. Back to the Future plays Thursday night at 7:30. Home Alone is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.