LOOK HERE: Christmas card wish goes viral

This little girl's story is being shared on social media everywhere -- an eight-year-old New York girl who lost her family in an arson fire several years ago is having an incredible Christmas, and its all thanks to the generosity of thousands of strangers around the world.

Safyre Terry suffered disfiguring burns in the fire that killed her immediate family.

Eariler this month, her aunt posted a picture of the Safyre on Facebook with a Christmas card display tree saying her niece wanted to get enough cards to fill it.

The post went viral and now the cards, as well as gifts and donations, are pouring in.

If you'd like to add to Safyre's tree you can send her a card to this address:

Safyre

P.O. Box 6126

Schenectady, NY 12306

