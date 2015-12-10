Smash-and-grab burglars leave Shaker Heights pharmacy a mess

This is, at least, the eighth smash-and-grab in the area in the past three months. I

A white minivan crashed into Danzey's Discount Store on E. 79th and Woodland early Friday morning. Thieves got away with store's ATM and left behind some major damage. This is, at least, the eighth smash-and-grab in the area in the past three months. I

LOOK HERE: Smash-and-grab thieves strike again, 8 in 3 months

Shaker Heights police are investigating a smash-and-grab break-in that left a CVS pharmacy in shambles early Thursday.

The burglars drove a vehicle into the Chagrin Blvd. store sometime around 3:30 a.m. The entire front window of the store was smashed.

Investigators say the thieves broke into the ATM and took all the money out. Police found it in the parking lot and like the money, the suspects were gone when police arrived.

A description of the vehicle used in the break-in was not available, but surveillance cameras may have captured the crime.

This is the tenth smash-and-grab in the area since September. It is unknown if any of the break-ins are connected.

The burglary remains under investigation, and police have released few details so far.

