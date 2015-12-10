Lawyer to judge: Let Cleveland kidnapping suspect talk with son

Police say Julian Hernandez was taken from his mother 13 years ago by his father. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

CLEVELAND (AP) - A defense attorney wants a court to let a jailed Cleveland man have contact with the son he's accused of kidnapping from Alabama in 2002.

The attorney has asked a county judge in Cleveland to modify a no-contact order so Bobby Hernandez can speak with or see his now-18-year-old son.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez took the 5-year-old boy from his mother's home in the Birmingham area and created a life for them in Ohio under new identities. The ruse fell apart when discrepancies with the teenager's Social Security number arose as he began the college application process.

Hernandez pleaded not guilty to charges including kidnapping and forgery.

Attorney Ralph DeFranco says the teen and Hernandez are close and were in touch after Hernandez's November arrest, before the no-contact order was issued.

