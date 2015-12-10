Man accused in murder of gas station owner pleads not guilty

Parma Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with Saturday's fatal armed robbery at the Sunoco gas station on Pearl Road.

The suspect in a deadly gas station shooting appeared in a courtroom Wednesday to answer to aggravated murder charges.

The deadly robbery and shooting happened on Saturday night at the Sunoco gas station on Pearl Road. (Source: WOIO)

A man charged with murder in a deadly gas station robbery plead not guilty in Parma Municipal Court Wednesday.



Logan Sinclair's bond was continued at $3 million. The Cleveland man is charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping and robbery in connection with last month's fatal armed robbery at the Sunoco gas station on Pearl Road.

Sinclair, 21, is accused of killing gas station owner Robert Sposit, 50.

Police say he shot Sposit to death after robbing the store on November 28.

Sinclair, who was also shot during the robbery, was arrested later that night when police found him hiding in a house on West 46th Street.

He was immediately locked up after being released from MetroHealth Hospital Tuesday.

