RIP: 'Hot Rod' Williams loses his battle with cancer

John "Hot Rod" Williams has lost his battle cancer. The former Cleveland Cavaliers center passed away Friday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers released the following statement:

"The entire Cavaliers family is deeply saddened with the news of John "Hot Rod” Williams’ passing. Hot Rod was, first and foremost, a great teammate, and also the kind of dependable person and player that made the Cavaliers organization proud during his almost decade-long time with the team. Hot Rod was the guy that willingly and pridefully drew the toughest defensive assignment. He was the kind of talented, unselfish and versatile player and person that earned the respect of everyone around him, including his teammates and opponents, and those who knew and worked with him off the court as well. In many respects, he was the humble embodiment and unsung hero of one of the most memorable and successful eras of Cavaliers basketball.

Hot Rod will be greatly missed and our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Williams was hospitalized in the intensive care unit near Baton Rouge, LA.

The 53-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the summer.

Earlier this week former Browns Quarterback Bernie Kosar and former teammate Mark Price tweeted their support.

Williams was drafted by the Cavaliers in 1985, averaging nearly 15 points and eight rebounds during his career.

He was part of the great teams of the late 1980s and early 90s that featured Mark Price, Larry Nance, Brad Daugherty and Ron Harper.

