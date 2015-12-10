RIP: 'Hot Rod' Williams loses his battle with cancer

"The entire Cavaliers family is deeply saddened with the news of John "Hot Rod” Williams’ passing. Hot Rod was, first and foremost, a great teammate, and also the kind of dependable person and player that made the Cavaliers organization proud during his almost decade-long time with the team. Hot Rod was the guy that willingly and pridefully drew the toughest defensive assignment. He was the kind of talented, unselfish and versatile player and person that earned the respect of everyone around him, including his teammates and opponents, and those who knew and worked with him off the court as well. In many respects, he was the humble embodiment and unsung hero of one of the most memorable and successful eras of Cavaliers basketball.
Hot Rod will be greatly missed and our thoughts and prayers are with his family."
John "Hot Rod" Williams, who played 13 years in NBA, passed away from cancer today according to agent Mark Bartelstein. He was 53.