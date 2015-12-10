Auto worker arraigned, stole thou$and$ in parts from Ford

The 48-year-old man accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of parts from the Ford Ohio Assembly Plant appeared

in Lorain County Common Pleas Court Thursday.

Joseph Jankulovich is charged with felony theft and receiving stolen property.

Police say he stole tire sensors, parts which are exclusive to Ford plants, as well as an unspecified number of Snap-On tools, over a yearlong period starting in October 2012.

After stealing them he sold the items on ebay.

