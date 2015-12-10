Husband accused in rage-fueled killing of wife pleads not guilty

Stark County deputies say a dangerous suspect has been captured after a deadly shooting Wednesday morning at a Canton nursing home. Stark County Sheriff George Maier held a press conference hours after the incident to provide an update on the investigation.

Dragan Sekulic is on the run, but considered armed and dangerous. (Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)

Husband released from jail Monday accused of killing wife at nursing home

Suspect Dragan Sekulic was captured near Cambridge, OH within five hours of the shooting. (Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)

Zeljka Sekulic was fatally shot at the Astoria Nursing Home in Canton. (Source: WOIO)

A Stark County man accused of shooting and killing his wife pleaded not guilty Friday. Bond was set at $5 million.

Dragan Sekulic, 37, is charged with aggravated murder. He appeared via video, at what was his initial appearance.

According to deputies, Sekulic went to Astoria Nursing Home in Canton Wednesday morning and shot Zeljka Sekulic to death in the parking lot.

The couple was estranged and Zeljka lived in Massillon with her two daughters.

Dragan fled and was arrested hours later on Interstate 77 SB near Cambridge, Ohio.

After spending two weeks in jail on felonious assault and other charges, Dragan had just been released on bond Monday, Dec. 7. He was arrested Nov. 24 after ramming his car into his wife's car. The crash was so violent, it snapped a utility pole in half and took out a fire hydrant.

Dragan will be back in court December 16.

