Cleveland pastor sentenced to life for raping young girls

Ubaldo Ocasio was the pastor of a storefront church on Clark Avenue when he allegedly committed his crimes.

Ubaldo Ocasio was the pastor of a storefront church on Clark Avenue when he allegedly committed his crimes.

A Cleveland minister will spend the rest of his life behind bars for sexually abusing young girls in his congregation.

52-year-old Ubaldo Ocasio was the pastor of Iglesia Misionera Casa de Misericordia, storefront Pentecostal church on Clark Avenue, when he sexually assaulted several girls, ages 11 to 16 years old.

The assaults took place between 2011 and 2013 in numerous places, including a church van, the church basement, and even one child's home.

The crimes were revealed after one of the victims' school principal saw Ocasio on campus, got suspicious and called authorities.

"We are pleased with the judge’s sentence, because now instead of standing on a pulpit, this defendant will be sitting in prison for the rest of his life. And that is exactly where he belongs for what he’s done to those four girls," said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Colan, who with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jillian Eckart represented the State of Ohio in this case. "To have abused a sacred trust the way this defendant did is appalling."

