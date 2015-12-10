Police investigating connection of 2 home invasions in 4 hours

The second incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 100 block of Greenway Drive. Police say the suspect entered through an unlocked door. (Source: WOIO)

Elyria Police are investigating two early morning home invasions that happened while the homeowners were inside.

The first happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Prospect Street. The homeowner told police she was watching TV in her living room when she heard a noise in the basement. When she opened the door, she saw a man wearing a mask. The suspect also appeared to be carrying a bat or a stick. After she screamed, he ran out a side door.

"He had a mask on, like a clown or some kind of Halloween mask," the victim told a 911 operator.

Police say the suspect entered the home by breaking a rear basement window. Some Christmas presents were stolen, including outfits purchased at Victoria's Secret.

The second incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 100 block of Greenway Drive, about three miles away. A couple told police they were in bed when the woman woke up after hearing a noise in the bedroom. She saw a man at the foot of the bed going through her closet. When she screamed, the suspect fled.

The woman's daughter told police she heard her mother screaming.

"My mom saw him leave. He came through the backyard door. You can see the footprints coming in through the backyard door," she told a 911 operator. "He took out all of the suitcases in my father's closet. He looked all through my mom's closet. He went through all the stuff."

Police say the suspect came through an unlocked door. The suspect stole a pack of Marlboro cigarettes and an orange lighter.

Both suspects fled on foot. No arrests have been made.

Police say the suspect descriptions given are so vague, they don't know if it's the same person. Anyone with more information that could help police is urged to call (440) 323-3302.

