Judge Angela Stokes to resign as part of case settlement

In June the city paid out $653,901.58. By September that number had swelled to $892,698.50. October's numbers are in and the bill is $950,660.89, well on its way to a million dollars. If you factor in money paid to defend two other judges, who Judge Stokes sued, the bill is over the million dollar mark.More >>
Judge Angela Stokes' courtroom actions have been under investigation by the Supreme Court's disciplinary arm for months now. She has now answered the allegations.
Judge Stokes reply is a mix of admissions, denials and claims that she doesn't have enough information to answer some charges. Reporter Paul Orlousky examined the denials.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Cleveland police cruiser, injuring two officers, and then running from the scene on foot.More >>
Monday marks Cleveland’s 8th Dyngus Day celebration.More >>
City officials in Cleveland will begin posting warning signs on homes where there has been reports of lead poisoning.More >>
A family-owned bakery is getting ready for a busy Easter weekend.More >>
