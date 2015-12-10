Man accused of holding firefighters hostage pleads not guilty

Two South Amherst firefighters were held hostage at gunpoint for two hours Wednesday night, before the situation ended peacefully.

Two South Amherst firefighters were held hostage at gunpoint for two hours Wednesday night, before the situation ended peacefully.

One of the firefighters held hostage by a man in Lorain County on Wednesday evening is sharing his experience.

One of the firefighters held hostage by a man in Lorain County on Wednesday evening is sharing his experience.

Roy Griffith Jr. pleaded not guilty and remains in jail on a $500,000 bond. (Source: WOIO)

In Lorain County Common Pleas Court, the man accused of holding two South Amherst firefighters hostage at his Amherst home in October was arraigned Thursday.

Roy Griffith Jr. pleaded not guilty and remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

He was indicted on charges of kidnapping, abduction, aggravated menacing and using weapons while intoxicated.

His next court date is set for Dec. 18.

On Oct. 21, firefighters were called to the area of Hornyak Street and Quarry Road near the Ohio Turnpike for a brush fire. According to the police report, Griffith was armed with a rifle when he came out of his nearby residence and told firefighters he was going to put out the fire, not them. Two firefighters were ordered into the house. After a couple of hours, Griffith eventually surrendered and the hostage situation ended peacefully.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.