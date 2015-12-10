49ers vs Browns: Johnny's last chance

The 2-10 Cleveland Browns will look to end their seven game losing streak against the 4-8 San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. The Browns are currently the worst team in the NFL when it comes to record, they're the only two win team and currently hold the first pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Johnny Manziel is getting his third chance at starting quarterback for the Browns this season. Manziel and the Browns are 1-2 in games that he started. Manziel has threw for 933 yards and give touchdowns on 76 of 128 passing in six games and three starts. Austin Davis will serve as the back up after starting last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Injuries:

It is not yet clear who Manziel will be throwing to in the game. The Browns wide receiving corps has been slowed down with injuries. Andrew Hawkins has been ruled out of Sunday's game, he has been inactive for four weeks with a concussion. Mike Pettine said on Thursday that IR could be a possibility for Hawkins.

The speedster wide receiver Travis Benjamin is questionable to play after suffering a shoulder injury in the Week 13 contest against the Bengals.He practiced on a limited basis on Thursday.

Taylor Gabriel is questionable to play with a concussion, he also practiced on a limited basis on Thursday. Dwayne Bowe has missed eight games for whatever reason so do not bank on him.

The Browns pro bowl cornerback Joe Haden is still in the leagues concussion protocol and has been ruled out for the game on Sunday. Along with Hawkins, Pettine said placing Haden on injured reserve is a possibility.

Familiar Faces:

49ers kicker Phil Dawson spent 14 season with the Browns, he holds the team record for career field goals with 305.

The 49ers' starting running back is Shaun Draughn, he spent time with the Browns in 2014 and 2015.

The Browns have a couple of former 49ers, the Browns traded for punter Andy Lee in the offseason. Browns DB Donte Whitner spent three season with the 49ers and helped the team advance to the Conference Championship.

49ers defensive coordinator Eric Mangini was the head coach of the Browns from 2009-10.

Breaking it down:

The two offenses are very similar, and not in a good way. The 49ers offense ranks dead last in points per game and yards per game to the Browns 30th in points per game and 26th in yards per game.

The Browns hold an advantage in the passing game, ranked 13th in the league in passing yards per game, the 49ers rank 30th.

The 49ers turned to Blaine Gabbert and the team is 2-2 since the move, averaging 17 points per game in that time span.

Tony Zarrella and Bernie Kosar kick your Sunday off with Tailgate 19 at 11:00 A.M. on Cleveland 19. Joining them is Bob Golic and Chuck Booms.

