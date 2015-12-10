Gary Barnidge signs extension with Browns

The Cleveland Browns have announced that tight end Gary Barnidge has signed a contract extension with the team on Thursday.

Barnidge has surpassed all career totals in the 2015 season and still has four games to play in 2015. The seventh-year veteran enters Cleveland’s Week 14 matchup against the 49ers with a team-high 60 receptions and seven touchdowns. He’s second behind Travis Benjamin with 817 receiving yards.

“It’s a tremendous honor that Cleveland has the faith in me. I want to be here whenever we turn this thing around. I know we haven’t had the season we wanted this year but I’m looking forward to the future and getting everything turned around.”

Barnidge has flourished as Cleveland’s top pass-catching tight end. He’s caught at least five passes in eight of the past 10 games and ranks third among NFL tight ends in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He’s notched three 100-yard games.

With another 100-yard game, Barnidge ties the Browns franchise record for most in a season. He is two touchdowns away from tying Ozzie Newsome's franchise record of nine.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.