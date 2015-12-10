Ohio State defensive lineman cited for solicitation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State officials say defensive lineman Adolphus Washington has been cited by police for solicitation and is due in court Dec. 17.

Buckeyes spokesman Jerry Emig said Columbus police cited Washington Wednesday night with a first-degree misdemeanor.

Emig says coach Urban Meyer will discipline Washington once he gets back in town next week from a recruiting trip.

Washington is a senior who has played in one game this season after starting in 14 games last season.

Ohio State plays Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.

