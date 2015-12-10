2015 Akron homicides already surpass 2014 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

2015 Akron homicides already surpass 2014

A memorial grows for Zak Husein outside the Akron pizza shop where he was killed. (Source: WOIO) A memorial grows for Zak Husein outside the Akron pizza shop where he was killed. (Source: WOIO)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

Akron Police say the number of homicides in the city this year has already surpassed last year's numbers. 

According to police, there have been 27 homicides so far this year, which is the highest rate since 2011.

2014's total was 23.

Police say 22 of the victims this year have been black men in their 20s and 30s. All but six of the total number of victims were shot.

The murders happened all over the city.

The most recent was Monday night at New York Style Pizza on East Glenwood Avenue. Zakereia Husein, 21, was shot and killed during a robbery. A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

Anyone with more information on any Akron homicide can call the Akron Police Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490 or Summit County Crime Stoppers at (330) 434-COPS. You can also text "TIPSCO" with your tip to CRIMES. Tipsters can remain anonymous. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly