2015 Akron homicides already surpass 2014

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and Akron Police Department are investigating after an Akron man who crashed into a car in a driveway was found to have been shot earlier that night.

Detectives are investigating after a 21-year-old man was found shot to death inside a residence in the 600 block of Storer Avenue shortly after 8 on Friday night.

Families came together to honor their loved ones at the 21st annual Angel Tree Ceremony in Akron Monday night.

Funeral services were held at the Marco Sommerville Funeral Home in Akron on Wednesday morning, two days after 21-year-old Zakereia Husein was shot and killed during a robbery.

A memorial grows for Zak Husein outside the Akron pizza shop where he was killed. (Source: WOIO)

Akron Police say the number of homicides in the city this year has already surpassed last year's numbers.

According to police, there have been 27 homicides so far this year, which is the highest rate since 2011.

2014's total was 23.

Police say 22 of the victims this year have been black men in their 20s and 30s. All but six of the total number of victims were shot.

The murders happened all over the city.

The most recent was Monday night at New York Style Pizza on East Glenwood Avenue. Zakereia Husein, 21, was shot and killed during a robbery. A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

Anyone with more information on any Akron homicide can call the Akron Police Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490 or Summit County Crime Stoppers at (330) 434-COPS. You can also text "TIPSCO" with your tip to CRIMES. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

