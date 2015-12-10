Girls caught on camera vandalizing home's Christmas decorations

Anyone with more information on the vandalism can contact Det. Janet Murphy at (216) 623-5218. (Source: Second District Community Relations Committee)

Cleveland Police are asking for help finding some young holiday Grinches after two girls were caught on camera destroying hundreds of dollars worth of Christmas decorations.

One Cleveland woman decked out her entire house with Christmas cheer. Until recently, her holiday display lit up the 4100 block of West 50th Street.

"We had another set of trees out front that were white. In front of that, we had the animated, blue reindeer," said Heather Toney.

Take one look at Toney's west side home and you can tell she loves Christmas. The signs of the season are everywhere.

Then on Nov. 21, two girls turned into Christmas Grinches -- and it was all caught on camera.

"A couple of kids that looked bored," Toney said.

You know what they say, an idle mind is the devil's workshop. That's apparently the case for these two girls whose child's play crossed the line into vandalism.

"There were a lot of electronic components and a lot of timers, manual controls for the light show. That's a lot of work, a lot of time and a lot of money," said Toney.

In total, $400 worth of Christmas decorations were destroyed.

"I want them talked to. I want somebody to stress the fact that it's not right. It's not funny...at all. It's very violating," said Toney.

All of Toney's surveillance couldn't stop the girls from making mischief, but it could help identify them, so they can hopefully learn the error of their ways. Second District police officers want to speak with their parents.

"Because no matter how much we hear it from mom and dad, it doesn't really sink in sometimes. But when you hear from a stranger, you just know how wrong you were," explained Toney.

Maybe this Christmas story can still turn out well, if the little girls learn the real reason for the season.

Anyone who can help identify the girls or has more information that may help police can contact Det. Janet Murphy at (216) 623-5218 or e-mail JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us.

