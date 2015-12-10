James on playing high minutes: I feel great, playing at a high level

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James was asked about the high minutes he has been playing this season.

"I don't really think about it, I really don't think you guys harped about my minutes, I haven't, I haven't really talked about it, you guys made it a big deal. I feel great and I'm playing at a high level, I'm shooting the ball extremely well. I'm not hurting my team when I'm on the floor, if I'm hurting my team then I should be sitting down but I feel good and I'm kinda always in the middle, I'm not a guy who likes to sit, if we take care of business and be able to beat up on a team and I can sit in the fourth then I can, but if not I need to play. If I'm in the lineup I need to be on the floor, I'm not saying I'm going to be out there for 48 minutes or 40 minutes but I'm going to make an impact. I'm not a 31-32 minute guy that's just not me," LeBron said.

James is averaging 37 minutes per game and averages 26.5 points per contest.

Next up for the Cavaliers, the Orlando Magic on Friday night in Orlando. The Cavs currently sit on top of the Eastern Conference with a 14-7 record.

