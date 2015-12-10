New home for children's museum has history

Children's Museum of Cleveland is moving into the Stager Beckwith Mansion (Source: WOIO)

The Children's Museum of Cleveland is moving. The museum will close on January 3, 2016, to move into the Stager Beckwith Mansion on Euclid Avenue by 2017.

Nestled near downtown on what was known as Millionaire's Row, the mansion was built by businessman and Civil War General Anson Stager in 1866.

The new museum will feature six exhibit spaces which are designed to develop creativity and learning for children.

The exhibits will include a water wonder lab, an arts and crafts room, a forest-themed playroom for younger children, and the mammoth project "Adventure City" which will feature a market and construction play activity center.

"This is where kids can live, work and play," said Children's Museum Exhibits Designer Karen Katz.

Katz worked with a team to create the vision for the six exhibits inside the historic space.

At 12,000 square feet, the mansion is twice as big as the former space in University Circle.

Plus, it offers 100 more parking spaces, more lawn space, and better access to highways.

Museum Executive Director Maria Campanelli believes the mansion was a great selection.

"It’s such a grand building, it really feels like we're respecting childhood and the parent as a first teacher," Campanelli said.

Construction will start next year on phase one of the project the, which includes half of the exhibits on the ground floor.

Phase one should be completed sometime in 2017.

Phase two depends on funding, but Campanelli says the museum does not see any problems raising the funds.

Campanelli says in just one year donors helped them reach almost half of their $9 million goal.

