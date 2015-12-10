Ohio's cash bond system questioned after deadly shooting

A Stark County man accused of shooting and killing his wife pleaded not guilty Friday.

Husband accused in rage-fueled killing of wife pleads not guilty

Stark County deputies say a dangerous suspect has been captured after a deadly shooting Wednesday morning at a Canton nursing home. Stark County Sheriff George Maier held a press conference hours after the incident to provide an update on the investigation.

Dragan Sekulic is on the run, but considered armed and dangerous. (Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)

Husband released from jail Monday accused of killing wife at nursing home

Dragan Sekulic is charged with murder in the death of his ex-wife. (Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)

The man who opened fire outside a Canton nursing home killing his estranged wife is now charged with murder.

Dragan Sekulic shot and killed Zeljka Wednesday morning.

48 hours earlier, Dragan Sekulic was released from jail on a $100,000 bond by shelling out $10,000.

He was in jail for felonious assault after being accused of running Zeljka off the road in her car last month.

Cleveland 19 News is looking into how Ohio could prevent this sort of thing from happening again.

"The setting of the $100,000 bond did nothing to protect public safety. He was released basically unsupervised," said Cherise Fanno Burdeen, executive director of the Pretrial Justice Institute.

Burdeen is pushing for changes in Ohio's cash bond system and wants it to be more risk-based.

The Stark County native's "3 Days Count" campaign wants more options for judges including risk-based screenings and the ability to detain high risk domestic violence suspects.

In this case there was no protection order, only a court order of no contact, which did not work.

"The only way he had to mitigate the risk caused by this defendant is by setting of cash bail and in 2015 that's simply unacceptable," Burdeen said.

