"MC FLOTUS": The First Lady raps about education

In addition to dancing to fight obesity, First Lady Michelle Obama is adding rapping about education to her legacy.

After pushing her education campaign with LeBron James in Akron back in October, Mrs. Obama teamed up Jay Pharoah of "Saturday Night Live" to encourage kids to further their education in a new rap video.

The video is part of Mrs. Obama's new "Better Make Room" campaign.

It was released Thursday. Check it out!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

The video, uploaded Thursday, Dec. 10, has been played over 1 million times so far on Youtube.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.