Ohio surplus auction offers 1965 Pontiac LeMans convertible

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A 1965 Pontiac LeMans convertible will be among more than 230 vehicles and other items for sale at Ohio's surplus property auction.

State officials say other vehicles for sale at the auction Saturday in Columbus include a 2007 Honda Civic hybrid and a wide selection of 4X4 trucks.

The Ohio Department of Administrative Services says the auction will be held at its General Services Division headquarters at 4200 Surface Road, Columbus. The gates open at 8 a.m. and the auction begins at 10 a.m. The lot will remain open until 5 p.m. on the day of the sale.

All vehicles are sold "as-is," with no warranties and must be paid for in full the day of the auction.

Officials say the state's surplus property auctions allow the public to buy quality goods at reduced prices. They also enable the state to recoup a portion of its initial investment. To view all of the 238 vehicles up for bid, visit: dasapps.ohio.gov/Surplus/nextauction.asp.

Miscellaneous property and vehicle auctions generated nearly $3.5 million in the 2015 fiscal year.

For more information, go to Federal Surplus Services website.

