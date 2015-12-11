Browns fans trade tickets for orchestra's concert

Price Is Right host and Cleveland Native, Drew Carey is a well known Cleveland fan, but even he is tired of the 2-10 Cleveland Browns. You can find Drew Carey and the Price Is Right on Cleveland 19 every weekday at 11:00 A.M.

Price Is Right host and Cleveland Native, Drew Carey is a well known Cleveland fan, but even he is tired of the 2-10 Cleveland Browns. You can find Drew Carey and the Price Is Right on Cleveland 19 every weekday at 11:00 A.M.

Drew Carey is giving up on Browns: I'll buy when they're worth buying

Drew Carey is giving up on Browns: I'll buy when they're worth buying

There weren't many empty seats at Friday's performance. (Source: WOIO)

The Akron Symphony Orchestra gave away free tickets to Friday's holiday concert at E.J. Thomas Hall in exchange for a Browns ticket stub. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Browns fans traded football for the Akron Symphony Orchestra on Friday night.

After the Browns' devastating loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Cleveland native Drew Carey remarked that fans were better off taking their families to see the orchestra than go to a game.

The Akron Symphony followed up on Carey's comments.

"When Drew Carey made those comments, we couldn't pass up the opportunity," said Heather Roszczyk, director of marketing and public relations for the Akron Symphony Orchestra.

The symphony gave away free tickets to Friday's concert at E.J. Thomas Hall in exchange for a Browns ticket stub.

"I told my wife at least I got some value. I can't even give them away," laughed Browns fan Steve Jordan.

Jordan has been a Browns fan through the ups and downs. He and dozens more traded their 2015 ticket stub for a free ticket to the Akron Symphony Orchestra's holiday concert.

"I've been a Browns season ticket holder for 51 years. So I didn't go to that game. And I have two in my pocket for the game I'm not going to now," he said.

Exchanging Browns tickets for orchestra tickets was a big hit! There weren't many empty seats at Friday's performance. The orchestra collected 81 Browns tickets and gave away seats worth $25-$55 for adults.

Browns fans say trading football for music and the arts cheered them up in the midst of a tough season.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.