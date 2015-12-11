SOLD! Janis Joplin's Porsche worth a lot more than expected

Janis Joplin's family got a lot more than they expected when they put her car up on the auction block.

Joplin's Psychodelic 1965 Porsche has been a staple at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 1995, but her family decided to sell it to the highest bidder.

And this week, they did just that!

The original prediction was it would auction off at $500,000, but it sold for more than triple that -- $1,760,000!

The rock legend bought it used for $3,500 in 1968.

The Joplin family says they are using the money to support charities in Janis' memory.

