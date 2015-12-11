Hudson gymnastics coach pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges

A Hudson gymnastics coach pleaded not guilty at his Friday arraignment. The well-known coach was charged for having sexual contact with one of his students.

A Summit County grand jury indicted Derek Waskowski, 28, of Stow, on three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Waskowski worked as a coach at Hudson Little Leapers and is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl, who was taking lessons at the business.

Police say it happened in February but the student didn't report the incident until August. Months later, the indictment came down.

Read the full indictment below:

