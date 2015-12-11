Ohio State defensive lineman suspended for Fiesta Bowl after solicitation citation

Ohio State officials say defensive lineman Adolphus Washington has been cited by police for solicitation and is due in court Dec. 17.

Ohio State officials say defensive lineman Adolphus Washington has been cited by police for solicitation and is due in court Dec. 17.

Ohio State has suspended defensive lineman Adolphus Washington from the Fiesta Bowl, according to WBNS TV 10.

Washington was cited by police for solicitation and is due in court Dec. 17.

According to the report, Washington met a Columbus police officer who was posing as an escort at a Columbus area hotel on Dec. 9. He wanted to pay her $60 for services. After a deal was made, detectives came in the room and charged him with solicitation for prostitution.

Ohio State University Athletics released a statement from Washington Thursday afternoon:

"I want to sincerely apologize to my family, to coach Meyer and the coaching staff, to my teammates and my friends for my lack of judgement last night and for my actions that I truly regret. I have wanted to be a high-character teammate, a contributor to the success of this program and, most importantly, someone my family can be proud of. I am extremely disappointed in myself, and I can honestly say I will learn from my mistake and I will accept the consequences that deservedly will come my way. And I hope that people will know that I am truly sorry and that I sincerely do apologize."

Washington is a senior who has played in one game this season after starting in 14 games last season. He was projected to be taken in the first-round in the 2016 NFL draft.

Ohio State plays Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.